Airbus A320 Completely Tangled in Streamers After Mid-Air Collision With Giant Party Balloon

2020 was a dumpster fire of a year, and many people were glad to put it to bed early by going there themselves. Others, however, stayed up to watch the year take its last breath, though not everyone sang Ding Dong, The Witch Is Dead in wise ways. One group of revelers in Colombia released a large balloon complete with streamers which, rather than stay aloft over their party, floated to a nearby airport where an airliner landing from Orlando, Florida collided with it.

The plane in question was an Airbus A320 belonging to Avianca, a Colombian airline and the second-oldest in the world. Flying Avianca's AV29 route from Orlando to Bogota, the capitol of Colombia, the Airbus collided with the balloon upon landing at El Dorado International Airport, approximately 10:09 pm local time on New Year's Eve according to Colombian aviation authorities, via The Aviation Herald. The balloon's streamers reportedly entangled both wings, engines, and stabilizers, though the Airbus's crew kept the craft under control, and according to View From the Wing did not declare an emergency. Images and video of the incident's aftermath have since circulated online, depicting the airliner bedight in what could pass for the remains of a flock of tropical birds.