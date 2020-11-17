This Is What Happens When a Jet Engine Hits a Bear

Of all the things you don't want to hit with any kind of vehicle, Alaskan brown bears are up there. Brown bears can weigh over 1,000 pounds at full hibernation weight—so much so that one Alaskan national park holds its own Fat Bear Week to determine the biggest bear chunk of them all. Unfortunately, one Alaska Airlines jet found out the hard way how much damage a brown bear strike can do. Alaska Flight 66 struck and killed a bear Saturday evening while landing at Yakutat Airport in southeastern Alaska, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The Boeing 737-300 clipped a bear sow with its engine cowl, killing the bear and damaging the plane.

Alaska Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich told the Anchorage Daily News that airport staff had cleared the runway 10 minutes prior to Flight 66's landing, however, two bears started crossing the runway after the plane had landed. The plane then hit the bear at about 68 MPH as it was decelerating on the runway, per MenTour Pilot. “The nose gear missed the bears, but the captain felt an impact on the left side after the bears passed under the plane,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement quoted by the Anchorage Daily News.