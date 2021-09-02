If Leaded Fuel Is so Bad, Why Are Airplanes Still Using It?

You can still buy additives for classic cars without hardened valve seats, and even at some fuel pumps for off-road vehicles, marine engines, and some farming machinery. These exemptions are classified as "off-road" by the Environmental Protection Agency and have been since the Clean Air Act banned the sale of leaded fuel for passenger cars in 1996 . That being said, there's one rather thirsty user of lead-based fuels that's more representative than the examples above: airplanes. And piston-based aircraft running on leaded gas are the largest contributors to airborne lead in the nation.

Earlier this week we reported about leaded fuel finally being banned in Algeria —the last country in the world that was dispensing it for use in road-going cars. However, some readers of The Drive quickly pointed out that despite leaded fuel being banned across the globe now, there are still a few exemptions to be aware of, some of which can be found right here in the U.S. And one of the biggest could be flying over your head right now.

Tetraethyllead (TEL), as awful as it is for public health and the environment, is really good at keeping engine knock at bay. That single property helped automakers develop higher compression engines by helping to reduce improper ignition of fuel during the combustion process, and thus, squeeze more power from an engine.

The most commonly used aviation fuel (Avgas) in North America is 100LL. Its specifications call for a maximum lead content of 0.56 grams per liter, which is actually on-par or less than what was used in road cars. According to the EPA, leaded road-use gasoline (Mogas) contained as much as 3 grams of lead per gallon in 1973 or around 0.8 grams per liter. By 1986, this was cut to 0.03 grams per liter until leaded gasoline was finally phased out in 1996.

Similar to the gasoline that you use to fill up your car, Avgas is given an octane rating. This number is a performance measurement of fuel stability, not a physical property. More specifically, it measures how resistant fuel is to detonating outside of the optimal combustion process, something which the addition of TEL helps bolster. According to Shell, Avgas is able to surpass the rating of Mogas by as much as 15 octane thanks to the addition of this lead additive. The result is a more stable engine less prone to spontaneous and catastrophic failure.