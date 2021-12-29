AMC's HQ Will Be Demolished to 'Erase Ruin Porn' From Detroit, Says Mayor

Earlier this month, the city reached an agreement for a longer-term plan for the 56-acre site, and according to The Detroit News, it will sell it for $5.9 million to NorthPoint Development. The developer aims to demolish the building and the 26 residential units included in the purchase in late 2022 before committing to a $66 million redevelopment, which will add a pair of new buildings with 728,000 square feet of industrial space. The city and developer alike hope this will attract automotive parts suppliers, which they envision adding more than 300 long-term jobs, in addition to 150 for the facility's construction.

"I am convinced within a couple of years, you're going to see a manufacturing facility employing 300 or 400 people to be a source of employment in this neighborhood instead of a source of embarrassment," stated Mayor Duggan. "Before we're done, we're going to have this same announcement at the Packard Plant and get rid of the rest of the blight in this city."

The sale reportedly has yet to be approved by Detroit's city council, or other municipal authorities, though if all goes well, the redeveloped site could open as soon as late 2023. One can't imagine it'll revert to making AMC parts, though there's already a better place to find those anyway.

