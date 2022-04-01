Save Big on Fuel Shark and Shout "Great Scott" with More Deals
Strap in because we've got the good ones.
It's Friday, the greatest day of the week. You've got only a few hours standing between you and the weekend, and the weather is finally taking a step in the right direction. Can life actually get any better? Yes, it can. Today, we were able to find an unprecedented amount of must-have car products on sale, so much so that we need to jump right into the list to save on word count.
[Editor's note: Look at the date.]
We rarely get to cover speed parts in this segment. Not because we don't like them, but because the good stuff hardly goes on sale. That all changes today. The AutoE Car Turbo Sound Whistle is going for just $9.99 on Amazon. This might not add any real power, but it does go "Woo wooooo!"
If you are interested in juicing up that ride, you might consider combining the previous mod with the GSZE 2.5-Inch F1-Z Turbonator. This simple device pops into your existing intake system, giving it turbine power to give that engine more of a fighting edge. The science is simple. This device enhances the amount of air entering the engine by increasing the volume with the turbine. More air means more power and improved efficiency. It's not on sale, but everything it brings to the table makes for a deal that's too good to ignore.
Speaking of efficiency, today, you can snag Toklyuie Fuel Shark for $8.99 on Amazon. No, this isn't on sale either, but it's still a hot deal because that price includes two. These handy little bad boys pop right into the existing 12-volt outlet in your car to tap into the computer and make improvements across the board. Fuel efficiency gains may be the claim to fame, but this device can absolutely speed up engine parts and even improve braking! It really can't get any better than that for less than $10.
It's not all about speed. Sometimes you gotta look good too. Not to worry, our deals team thought of that. Amazon is letting some sweet Headlight Eyelashes fly for just $32.99 today. That's a third of what you'd pay for a decent jacket to make yourself look dapper. Not only that, but these pop on in just a few seconds, making us wonder why we're not seeing them all over the road.
You've got to match the smell to the looks to give folks the sensory overload they crave every time they hop in your car. Thankfully, you can snag the Bacon Air Fresheners for $5.33 at Amazon. The only thing better would be riding around with my fellow commerce reporter and Deals nut, Robert Bacon. He's not as easy to pin down, though, and certainly isn't going for 36 percent off.
As we get close to the end of my ramblings, it's time to remind you all that spring is upon us, and you're due for service. No, not just on the performance parts. Safety is important, too, and you should make sure all of your exterior bulbs are in working order and topped off with the right fluids. Amazon is making some of that easier by letting Blinker Fluid go for just $8.95.
A must-have we came across for today's deal post is the Hanpure Universal Socket. For those of you who don't know, it's a single socket that covers 7- to 19-mm fasteners thanks to the use of chromoly steel spring pins that definitely, certainly, assuredly will grip onto whatever you're trying to pull. Not sold? It even comes with a quarter-inch shank for use with drills, and you can grab it for just $12.74 at Amazon.
We saved the best for last. If you want to take things to the next level, you need to scoop up a Flux Capacitor, which can be yours for just $49.99 at Amazon. This simple bolt-on mod gives you the means to travel through space and time at your will. As long as your ride can reach 88 mph, you can meet any president, dinosaur, and historical figure you please. Stock is limited, though, so you need to act fast.
OK, fun's over. Time for the real deals. As usual, they are listed here, and there really are some hot ones you're not going to want to miss.
Deals
- Several sizes of Cooper Discoverer A/T All-Season Tires are on sale Starting at $103.00 at Walmart
- 12,000-pound Winch with Wire Rope for $289.99 at Harbor Freight
- Rockville Rockmat Sound Dampening/Deadening Car Kit for $10.51 at Amazon
- Meguiar's Quik Scratch Eraser Kit for $17.88 at Amazon
- Dash Camera for Cars, Super Night Vision Dash Cam Front and Rear for $50.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
- Rexing V5 Plus Three-Channel 4K Dash Cam for $229.99 at Best Buy
- Three-ton Low-Profile Rapid-Pump Floor Jack for $129.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pro-LifT Double Pin Jack Stands for $29.99 at Amazon
- One-Ton Capacity Foldable Shop Crane for $199.99 at Harbor Freight
- Castrol EDGE Oil Change Bundle for $37.99 at Advance Auto Parts
- Avapow Car Jump-Starter Portable Battery Pack for $44.79 at Amazon
- Avapow Jump-Starter Compact Lithium Car Power Pack for $55.99 at Amazon
- Avapow Car Battery Auto Battery Booster Jumper Pack for $69.59 at Amazon
- Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter for $79.99 at Amazon
- Avapow Powerful Car Jump-Starter for $95.19 at Amazon
- Up to 50 Percent Off Custom-Fit Car Covers at CarCovers
- Closeout Pricing on Dunlop Elite 4 Motorcycle Tires at JPCycles
- Schuberth C3 Lite Modular Helmet for $349.00 at Jpcycle
- Husky 271-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with Half-Inch-Drive Torque Wrench for $149.00 at Home Depot
- Mechanics Tool Set, 301-Piece for $169.99 at Harbor Freight
- Gracious Living Resin Garage Shelves for $45.99 at Walmart
- DeWalt Two-Tool Cordless Brushed Compact Drill Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 at Ace Hardware
- Wen 18-Gauge Brad Nailer with Carrying Case and 20,00 Nails for $35.22 at Amazon
- Fiskars Xact Weeder for $9.88 at Walmart
- DeWalt Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit for $549.00 at Ace Hardware
- Craftsman Lawn Equipment and Lawn Tools Sale Event at Ace Hardware
- Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas Two-Burner Griddle for $379.00 at Best Buy
- Teton Sports Explorer 75 Backpack for $86.52 at Amazon
- Smith & Wesson Carbon S.S. Folding Knife for $8.72 at Amazon
- Samsung GPS Smartwatch for $49.99 at eBay
- Up to $50 Off Surelock Security Renegade Combination-Lock Gun Safes at Lowes
- Garmin Edge Performance GPS Cycling/Bike Computer for $414.98 at Amazon
- NiteRider Lumina Dual Rechargeable Twin LED Bike Light for $104.99 at Amazon
- 4,375-Watt Gas-Powered Portable Generator for $399.99 at Harbor Freight
- Sportsman Dual-Fuel Generator for $299.00 at Walmart
- Sportsman 2,200-Watt Gasoline Powered Recoil Start Portable Digital Inverter Generator for $299.00 at Walmart