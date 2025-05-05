World’s Largest Genesis Showroom: Come for the Cars, Stay for the Tea

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Looking like a giant gift box made of weathered steel, the Genesis Suji flagship showroom in Seoul, South Korea, towers over the busy city landscape. Its red-ish exterior is no coincidence, as the steel plates that form its shell are designed to rust so its unique and intense hue will come alive. This isn’t just another multi-purpose building where an automaker houses administrative, sales, and other general staff. Instead, the very purpose of Suji is to make every person who walks through its doors feel like the brand’s “Son-nim,” or “very special guest.”

Designed by Suh Architects, who also masterminded the chic Genesis House in New York City, Suji boasts 54,000 square feet and is the brand’s largest stand-alone showroom in the world. Each of its four levels is dedicated to a particular model line, while the lobby remains supremely minimalistic with just one G90 long-wheelbase sedan serving as a focal point. Beside it, a three-story glass case dazzles with dozens of full-size models as decoration.

Genesis, Suh Architects

Whether you’re looking to learn about the young brand’s ethos or simply want to sit in every car and SUV it currently produces, Suji serves as a dedicated experience center where thousands of potential Genesis customers will consult about a future purchase. Perhaps more importantly, it’s also where thousands more South Koreans will purchase, customize, and take delivery of their vehicles in a seriously special way.

The Space

The concept of a luxury automaker having a flagship showroom or “house,” per se, is nothing new. However, you typically see these in more rarified air, such as Bentley, Maybach, and Rolls-Royce. These brands know that they must play the game of over-the-top catering to their eccentric clientele with opulent surroundings and bespoke experiences.

However, everything about Genesis’ property feels much different than what you’d encounter in Goodwood or Crewe. It’s just as high-end, yet much less ostentatious. It’s almost as if legendary car designer Luc Donckerwolke had some say in it—y’know, his whole thing is reductive design and “less is more.”

Jerry Perez, Genesis

While lots of concrete, metals, and textured woods are used throughout the building’s interior, the whole thing feels modern and high-tech. Still, there’s the warmth of a human touch. If you’re having trouble grasping the concept of “modern and high-tech with a warm human touch,” I don’t blame you. The best way to describe it is modern but friendly, minimalistic but fulfilling.

Fulfillment is also a great way to describe what clients can experience at Suji, as the property features a cozy delivery room that, of all the high-end dealers and delivery rooms I’ve seen, is truly one-of-a-kind.

Delivery Ceremony

During my visit to Suji, Genesis staff recreated the delivery process that a buyer would experience there. This takes place on the lower floor of the building and is separated from the rest of the showroom by glass walls. Directly in front of the sitting area is the delivery bay where the car (likely a G90) is waiting to meet its owner.

Jerry Perez

Once the owners arrive, they are welcomed by the Genesis delegation and treated to the brand’s own tea. Now, they don’t just hand you a cuppa the way Westerners would. This involves an entire tea ceremony featuring the signature Genesis Ogam tea blend. Once you’ve settled in and patiently sipped your tea, it’s time for the show to begin.

The new car awaiting delivery is then put under the spotlight, and two robotic arms to its side begin a choreographed dance that mimics the careful inspection process that takes place at the Ulsan factory, a few hours away from Seoul. These robot arms would normally feature sensors to inspect the car’s paint, body panels, and other characteristics. Here, for the sake of showmanship, they simply have cameras instead. These cameras move all around the car (even underneath), and take photos that are then relayed to the monitors inside the lounge. The owners witness this entire experience from the comfort of their couch.

Once the robots are done, the car is automatically pushed forward into the secondary delivery bay, mere feet away from where its owners are sitting. The car then rotates, and the delivery process is nearly complete. At this stage, the owner is congratulated, offered some documentation, given some flowers, and shown to their new car.

Jerry Perez

All in all, it’s an experience that, while not necessary (let alone required), shows how Genesis is willing to treat their customers. Perhaps even more telling is that this does not carry any additional cost, and the experience is booked out for quite a long time.

Genesis currently doesn’t offer the same experience in the U.S., but it is slowly building out its standalone Genesis dealerships that feature similar delivery lounges. While some Genesis sales still take place at Hyundai dealers in some cities, the young brand has accomplished a heck of a lot in the mere 10 years it’s existed.

Lastly, with the keys in their hands and butts in their quilted leather seats, an overhead opens and the new Genesis owners can roll out in style. Oh, and with their bellies full of delicious tea.

