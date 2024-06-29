This Is Definitely Not a Stolen Lamborghini on Facebook Marketplace, No Sir

Hi there! Do you like flags and is your favorite color red? Because I’ve found a Lamborghini Gallardo that would be perfect for you. Low mileage, no damage, and a steal for just $35,000!

Unless it is an actual stolen vehicle. We have no idea but we do have a lot of questions.

In a Facebook Marketplace listing posted three days ago, a “2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Coupe 2D” with 20,000 miles on the clock is up for grabs for the low low price of $35,000. There’s no funny business in the title. It’s pretty straightforward. It’s everything else that gives pause.

“Does not start stuck in drive! No title. Don’t ask for vin,” the listing starts. The single photo shows the back corner and side of the Gallardo, license plate conveniently cropped out. It looks fine apart from the dolly mysteriously stuck under the rear wheel. “Sold as is for parts everything is there nothing missing,” the listing ends.

Again, we’re not saying this is stolen. We’re not not saying it either. Just making observations, like the location of East Hartford, Connecticut isn’t exactly crawling with Lamborghini owners. And oh, right: the listing was posted by a Mr. “Bagg Chaser”.

Apparently, Bagg Chaser is so keen on getting rid of this supercar that he posted a nearly identical listing the next day—with a price reduction. Now just $34,000 (such savings!) and with a full vehicle image, Mr. Chaser again asks prospective buyers to “STOP ASKING FOR THE VIN.” He adds that a friend “did a [sic] insurance job and reported the car.” Interestingly, he now claims to have the title too. If you want it, you’ll have to meet him and his “good friend’s house.” Great. “That only way we doing business.”

Facebook

Kelley Blue Book shows nearby listings for Gallardos of a similar age and mileage ranging from $95,888 to $140,995. All are from seemingly reputable dealers and private sellers who include multiple (and clear) photos as well as accident reports, ownership history, and VINs. Anyway, just another day on Facebook Marketplace. Best of luck to Bagg Chaser and his “buddy,” though. May they have no shortage of red flags to wave.