This Fire-Ravaged Dodge Challenger Hellcat Restoration Took Nine Painstaking Months

That kind of deep surgery might be a deal-breaker to some, but we're not the one's driving it, so all we can say is this is America and Jose can do as he pleases. For what it's worth, his welds look decent. The rest of the body was rebuilt with a mix of new and refurbished panels before being painted a unique shade of blurple.

Running gear and engine were next on the docket. The motor was plucked from the ashy engine bay and taken apart before being sent over to a company called ECS Performance to be built with forged internals. It was eventually reinstalled along with a brand new interior, at which point the Challenger Hellcat was ready for its maiden voyage. Again, no matter your opinion on the vloggy style of the 50-plus videos documenting the project or the practicality of the whole premise, it's quite impressive to watch Jose piece together every single complex system that goes into a modern car.

It's revealed that the restoration cost a total of $35,492.16, but could have been wrapped up for substantially cheaper if it wasn't for the small details. For example, the motor cost $5,449 to build, although an extra $3,000 was spent on the transmission. Additionally, opting for fancier paint added a cool $1,000 in materials alone. It's silly expensive for a weekend project car, but it's still around $10,000 cheaper than a used, non-salvage title Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Jose notes that if anyone was rebuilding a similar car without sponsorship, it absolutely wouldn't be worth it.