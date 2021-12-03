Someone Claimed They Found a Mythical Lost Bugatti. Then They Disappeared

However, in digging through the evidence and speaking with sources with firsthand knowledge, we've been able to determine that the car referenced in the since-deleted comments and photos almost certainly isn't La Voiture Noire . It could, however, be something very interesting in its own right, possibly what's left of the original 1935 Bugatti Type 57 "Aérolithe" prototype that was reportedly parted out to help build other Bugattis. Here's what we've learned so far.

Earlier this week, it seemed like something incredible was happening in the automotive world. In a handful of Reddit posts, a user using two separate accounts shared what appeared to be the remains of a car that's been missing since WWII and the subject of an international hunt ever since: a Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic, one of just four built in the mid-1930s. According to the original poster, it was "La Voiture Noire"—the only Atlantic built that is unaccounted for today , the barn find to end all barn finds, the most valuable Bugatti ever, estimated to be worth north of $100 million if it indeed still exists today.

We know this find is very likely not the car for a few key reasons. The first is that our research shows the engine is wrong. The straight-eight powerplant in the supercharged Atlantics received a different intake manifold as compared to the regular Type 57s, and thanks to an anonymous source you'll hear more from later, we have photo evidence clearly showing this is not a supercharged car.

There's been a lot of speculation since the original Reddit posts from Nov. 29, and it's easy to see why imaginations ran wild with the possibility of finding La Voiture Noire, or "The Black Car" in French. If it's still around, it's a lost treasure that would rewrite Bugatti's history if it was unearthed. The dark-painted, supercharged Atlantic was a favorite of the company's leading light Jean Bugatti, having a short storied history before it was lost in 1941. Allegedly, the vehicle was being shipped on a train to Bordeaux in order to escape the coming German advance, however, it never arrived at its destination. It disappeared without a trace, and it's been missing for 80 years.

Just the same, the chassis is wrong for the vehicle to be an Atlantic. Speaking to Jason Torchinsky at Jalopnik, Sandy Leith, an expert on vintage Bugattis and a member of the Bugatti Trust, told the outlet that "a standard T57 chassis frame [is not] correct for the untraced Black Atlantic. It should be a T57S chassis frame, which is substantially different than a standard T57 chassis frame." The "S" in T57S stands for Surbaissé, or lowered. What Leith is referring to is that lowering the car from a standard T57's ride height meant reworking the rear axle to run straight through the rear subframe, instead of sitting underneath it. The chassis isn't right, so the La Voiture Noire claims just don't stick, no matter what the Reddit user wrote in their comments. It's a Type 57 chassis, one of the hundreds built. Still valuable, but not worth anything close to $100 million. That's not the whole story, though. Before the production Type 57 Atlantics arrived in 1936, a single prototype, bodied in a magnesium alloy called "Elektron" and based on what is said to be a standard, non-lowered Type 57 chassis, was built in 1935. This vehicle, known as the Aérolithe, is arguably just as much of a mystery as La Voiture Noire. Its recorded history is brief, bursting onto the scene at the Paris Auto Salon in 1935 and disappearing just as quickly a few months later. It was very likely disassembled when it was returned to the factory and cannibalized so that the then-struggling Bugatti could push more Type 57s out the door. Its body is reportedly long gone—some claim it was modified for use on the missing black Atlantic. However, it's possible that the remaining parts of the Aérolithe could be underneath the body of the car in the Reddit photos. Further, The Drive has spoken to multiple sources who claim to know the car's location: Redline Restorations, a high-end restoration shop located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, that specializes in concourse-grade work.

"It was actually a chassis that sat rolling around in the building," a source who requested anonymity but claims they've seen the Bugatti in person at Redline told The Drive. "It was relatively under the radar as to what [it] belonged to." According to the source, the chassis (number 57331, supposedly) has allegedly been dated by some manner of metallurgical analysis. It, along with the car's engine, radiator, firewall, and a few other odds and ends, are all still intact. The body, however, is not legit. "That body is a total reproduction," the source said. "The original body is gone." And how did such an important piece of French automotive history allegedly wind up at a restoration shop in Connecticut? "One of the main mechanics at Redline who's been in the industry longer than most... was in France visiting a client," the source said. The mechanic had allegedly come to the country in either the 1980s or the 1990s—our source couldn't recall when exactly—to purchase a different car from this client and was on their way home when they received a call about the chassis. "The way he told me, it belonged to a French movie producer, and he had a warehouse... filled with tractor-trailers for the movie sets." Supposedly, after climbing around various cinema-related debris and fighting off some restless bees, the mechanic came across the hidden treasure, slowly decaying in a corner of the warehouse. "At that point, no one had known that car existed, so it was kept under wraps by the previous owner as well," the source said. The mechanic then reportedly bought the chassis and the rest of the car that was left with it and eventually shipped it back to the United States. Ostensibly since then, the car and its chassis have been sitting stateside, idle and unrestored. It's a serious long shot, but the source claimed that Redline's owners believe the surviving original parts are legitimately from the long-missing Aérolithe prototype. This contradicts the original Reddit posts that said the car's owner thought they were in possession of La Voiture Noire—but since that person deleted their entire Reddit account along with their posts, we have no way of cross-checking that.

