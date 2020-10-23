There's something about an off-roader built for a super-specific purpose that gets the imagination going. Simply knowing that an 8x8 ambulance exists is enough to make you wonder—where is this thing used and how often? Machines like this can kindle a desire for adventure in a rugged, far-off land; one where people might need everyday machinery as capable as the Praetorian 4x4 school bus.

Built by Czech off-road specialists Torsus, the Praetorian is a heavy-duty, all-terrain bus built on a chassis from commercial truck-maker MAN. A 6.9-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine sends 290 horsepower and 848 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed ZF manual transmission to an electronically controlled transfer case, which forwards motive force to both axles. If you want more gears, there's also a 12-speed ZF automatic optional.

Of course, locking differentials distribute power to the wheels wrapped in 46-inch Michelin XZL all-terrain tires, which offer 14.4 inches of ground clearance in combination with leaf-sprung (or available pneumatic) suspension, and thusly respectable approach and departure angles.