Lexus LFA Successor Could Have a Twin-Turbo V8 in 2025, According to Giant Rumor

Toyota has been unusually keen on supercars these last few months, first revealing a futuristic, high-performance Lexus coupe, followed by a possibly hydrogen-powered GT3 race car concept. Now, word from Japan has it that both cars are actually under development and that the latter will influence a successor to the legendary Lexus LFA, which we could see in as little as three years. A report from Japan's Best Car alleges Toyota has a trio of supercars in the works, all of which we've already seen in one form or another. The first of these will apparently be the GR Super Sport, a Le Mans-ready hypercar that seems wasn't canceled after all, despite a rumored fire during testing. Best Car cites "a person familiar with GR [Gazoo Racing]" as saying that expertise gathered from its development will be used to advance the GR GT3 race car, which itself will pave the way for Lexus' final combustion-engined model, an apparent supercar speculatively referred to as "LFA2."

Lexus Lexus Electrified Sport concept EV

The "LFA2" will reportedly be the final combustion-engined sports car for Toyota as a whole and will be related to the GR GT3, which reportedly enters testing later this year on an expedited development schedule. Though the GR GT3 will reportedly be a race car only, its development is all but confirmed to aid in the development of a future road car, as revealed by Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson. "What we've all come to learn is that's not the way you bring a GT3 car to market," Wilson said to Car & Driver, referring to the RC GT3's compromised road-to-racetrack development trajectory. "Before you put your first line on paper, you decide you're going to race that car and that shapes the design parameters, the performance parameters of that production car." "It's fairly safe to connect the dots and suggest that that could be a precursor to the next global GT3 car for Lexus," Wilson hinted.

Lexus 2012 Lexus LFA