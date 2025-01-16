The Lexus RC Is Going Away, and It’s Taking the V8 RC F With It

I’ve always admired the Lexus RC from afar. While I’ve never driven one, I adore the way it looks, the fact that it’s rear-wheel-drive-based, and that it offers both a naturally aspirated V6 and V8. So it’s a little bit sad, even if unsurprising, that Lexus is finally killing the RC off after its 11-year run.

Unfortunately, most of the RC lineup is going out with a whimper, not a bang. Only mild changes will be made for the final year of the RC’s life, like F Sport RWD models getting red brake calipers instead of orange. Still, for loyal Lexus fans, those little changes will prove your car is the final model year, making it somewhat special.

2025 Lexus RC. Lexus

However, there is a Lexus RC F Final Edition—the only version of the RC F sold for 2025—which lets the brand’s stylish coupe go out in a cloud of tire smoke. Its glorious 5.0-liter,. free-breathing V8 still makes 472 horsepower, which is still sent through an eight-speed automatic to just the rear wheels. But it now has 19-inch forged aluminum BBS wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, carbon fiber aero bits, and four new colors: Incognito, Radiant Red, Sonic Iridium, and Ultra White. Lexus also says the engine and rear differential have been retuned for smoother operation.

The RC has been showing its age for years, progressively getting more old-fashioned as newer competition came out. Modern rivals like the BMW 4 Series and Audi S5 made the RC feel like the dinosaur of the segment. But that’s always what made it charming; it stuck to the old-school recipe of larger, naturally aspirated engines up front and drive going to the back. Sure, there’s a turbo-four model and even a hybrid, but the Lexus RC never ditched the V8.

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition. Lexus

While it makes sense that this is the RC’s final year in production, as Lexus needs to move on finally, that doesn’t mean it’ll leave without a few tears being shed. Its kick-ass styling and raucous engines will be sorely missed.

