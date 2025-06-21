You’re Welcome, Europe: US Demand for Toyota GR Corolla Could Bring It Overseas

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Dear Europe: You’re welcome. After years of importing your best performance cars, we’re finally returning the favor from the other side of the pond—indirectly, anyway. Because while Toyota doesn’t build the GR Corolla in North America, our demand for it has been so overwhelming that the company has decided to add another production line in the U.K., predominantly for American export, to supplement the hot hatches Toyota churns out of its Motomachi plant in Japan. At first, it seemed like these U.K.-built cars wouldn’t be offered for local sale, which would’ve been a grave injustice. But now, a Toyota executive has hinted that might not be the case.

“We have a philosophy that you build where you sell, so to build in Europe and not sell in Europe would be counter to that,” Toyota Europe COO Matt Harrison told Auto Express last week. “The gap between supply and demand is now, so it’s about how quickly we can get it. We need to act fast.”

That’s about as big a confirmation as you’ll ever hear anyone with the letter “C” in their job title drop, without it counting as a done deal. It’s also the first time Toyota has officially indicated it would like to bring the hot hatch to the continent, where, let’s be honest, rallying is given the respect it deserves. The Celica GT-Four and Corolla WRC are the reason why the GR Yaris exists, and the GR Corolla happened because Toyota didn’t want those of us who don’t get a Yaris of any flavor to miss out entirely.

The interior of a 2024 Toyota GR Corolla. Nico DeMattia

The GR Yaris is undeniably cool, but it’s also very tiny. I’ll admit that when I first learned Toyota was planning to sell a GR version of the Corolla stateside, I was disappointed. Of course, America gets the bigger, heavier version of the same car without the direct link to a WRC contender. But I came around and, having lived with mine for roughly a year and a half now, I don’t know how I could’ve made the Yaris work anyway. The GR Corolla has a somewhat cramped interior as it is, so I can’t begin to imagine the games of grocery store Tetris that Yaris owners have to play from time to time. Plus, it’s still a riot.

We’ve reached out to Toyota Europe personnel for a bit more insight into Harrison’s comment, and will update this story with whatever we learn. In the meantime, Europe, I hope you enjoy the hot hatch it sounds like you’ll be getting. I think you will.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com