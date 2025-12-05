Toyota’s GR GT Will Be a $200,000-Plus Supercar

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We now live in a timeline of six-figure Ford and Toyota sports cars.

On Thursday, just outside of Fuji, Japan, at Toyota’s Woven City debut of the Toyota GR GT, a milestone was achieved: Toyota showed the world its most expensive creation since the LFA. Toyota is still about a year away from the GR GT entering production, but we know now it will cost about $225,000 when it goes on sale.

That’s not an exact price, because Toyota’s not ready to give that level of detail out. We don’t even have this car’s 0-60 mph time, final top speed, or really any set-in-stone specification other than dimensions. But GR GT Project Manager Takashi Doi told The Drive, “There’s a lot of GT3 cars on the market today, so use that as a reference,” when asked what the GR GT will cost.

The GT3 cars of which Doi is speaks include everything from the Porsche 911 GT3, which for many automakers is the benchmark, to the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and even the Aston Martin Vantage S. The first two were actually called out by Doi and other engineers as competitors that were tested and benchmarked.

Indeed, our spies caught Toyota testing what was presumed to be the Lexus LFR alongside the ‘Benz earlier in the fall.

Photos of the GR GT testing alongside a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R at the Nurburgring in September.

The Porsche 911 GT3 costs over $230,000 before a single option box is ticked, and we all know what options do to the price of a Porsche. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT checks in just over $202,000 in the GT 63 Pro 4Matic spec without options, which best aligns with what we know about the GR GT at this point in terms of power and performance. As for the Aston Martin Vantage S? It costs somewhere between $195,00 and $215,000 depending on how it gets optioned, though I’m sure for money it could be optioned higher if someone wanted to get crazy.

The large six-figure price tag is why this Toyota, is going to be sold in select Lexus dealerships, not Toyota dealers. GR GT owners will not get their cars serviced next to a Prius or a Tundra.

Toyota provided travel, lodging, and raw fish which I definitely did not eat to bring you this first-hand report.

