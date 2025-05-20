Toyota Really Made a RAV4 GR Sport With 320 HP, Tuned Suspension, and Summer Tires

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Love them or not, performance SUVs are an undeniable part of the modern automotive landscape. Strangely, though, Toyota, which sells many different kinds of SUVs, has never really offered one. That changes now with the sixth-generation RAV4. We got our first look at Toyota’s next hot-selling crossover on Tuesday night, and there’s much to discuss, including a surprising spinoff: the 2026 RAV4 GR Sport.

This particular RAV4 trim is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, as we’ve said: This is a sporty RAV4, which is already something to get used to. Second, this vehicle represents the debut of Toyota’s GR Sport line in North America. Now, we obviously get full-fat GR vehicles here, like the GR86, GR Corolla, and GR Supra. But the GR Sport label is applied to models overseas that have a hint of enthusiast appeal, typically in their exterior design more than their actual performance capabilities. What’s interesting about the RAV4 GR Sport is that it not only looks meaner, but it should handle sharper than the average RAV4, too.

For starters, Toyota has given this trim the new RAV4’s most potent powertrain: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors for a total of 320 horsepower, put to the pavement through all four wheels. The GR Sport model isn’t more powerful than the other plug-in RAV4s, but that’s OK, because it has plenty of other exclusive tweaks that more than make up for it. Besides, 320 hp is nothing to sneeze at.

For starters, the GR Sport gets specific suspension and power steering tuning direct from Gazoo Racing itself. It also has “enhanced body rigidity,” which is commendable, although Toyota hasn’t yet detailed precisely to what degree, or specifically where the body has been bolstered. But even without those tweaks, the GR Sport is pretty much guaranteed to handle better thanks to its stock summer tires (seriously), which are wider than the rubber on other RAV4s, because the GR rolls on unique 20-inch rims with increased offset.

That’s all pretty damn surprising for a RAV4—though I will say that dedicated summer tires are annoying on a sporty SUV like this, and I’d be much happier with ultra high-performance all-seasons, like Continental’s DWS 06 Plus. Still, credit to Toyota for taking this one seriously. It could’ve given this RAV4 some cosmetic GR trinketry and left it at that, but the company went a step further to try and make this version hustle in a way that better reflects the badge.

None of that is to say that the RAV4 GR Sport is wanting for more exterior accessories. Compared to the other RAV4 flavors, the GR Sport has an aggressive rear wing and slight chin spoiler, with piano black trim mimicking the GR Corolla’s revised front bumper. GR badges can be seen on that big front grille as well as on the tailgate, and this trim also offers the “exclusive pairing,” in Toyota’s words, of a Supersonic Red body (another GR Corolla similarity) with a black roof.

If you’re wondering how much the RAV4 GR Sport will cost, we’ll have to wait until closer to Toyota’s very specific launch date of “later this year.” No doubt that present tariff and manufacturing headaches could’ve thrown a wrench into whatever plans the company may have had. Expect it to handily cost more than the $39,995 GR Corolla, especially considering the current RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid already starts at $45,615.

