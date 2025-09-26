GR Corolla Software Upgrade That Adds Torque Won’t Be Sold in US, Toyota Says

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

This week, Toyota unveiled the 2026 GR Corolla for North America, about a week after the Japanese-market version debuted. As you’d figure, most of the updates and improvements are shared across the regions; the new GR Corolla has about 15 yards more structural adhesive than before, improved cooling, and a new premium sound system with a subwoofer. But there was one more thing that Toyota announced for existing GR Corolla owners in Japan that caught our attention: an optional “software-inclusive upgrade program” that would give early cars the same 22 lb-ft torque boost that 2025 and newer vehicles have. Naturally, we hoped Toyota would spread the love overseas; unfortunately, we’ve learned that won’t be the case.

A Toyota North America spokesperson told The Drive that “unfortunately, there won’t be a software upgrade for the U.S. GR Corollas,” and that’s a shame. Not only does the update unlock extra torque, putting it on par with the 295 lb-ft of new models, but it also adjusts the hot hatch’s torque-splitting system.

See, 2023 and ’24 GR Corollas had three options for where to send the power: a default 60/40 mode (that’s 60% front axle, 40% rear), 30/70, and “Track” mode, which was just 50/50. But starting last model year, Toyota tweaked this. Now, there’s still a 60/40 “Normal” mode, but “Track” has been changed to dynamically vary from 60/40 all the way to 30/70, to optimize grip (and, presumably, keep that rear clutch pack cool). Meanwhile, there is still a 50/50 mode, but it’s now called “Gravel.”

At left, the GR-Four dial in a 2023 GR Corolla. At right, the same dial in a 2025 model. Notice the difference in the labeling. Chris Tsui, Nico DeMattia

Confused yet? Yeah—for as much as Toyota attempts to clarify these torque deployment options for drivers, the nuances of their behavior are still somewhat obscured. All that said, it seems that Toyota North America won’t be allowing owners here to pay to find out for themselves. In Japan, the automaker says that availability for the program is slated to begin in the spring of the coming year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

This is indeed a bummer, though. Look—when it comes to technology, I really am an optimist. I believe that it can make our vehicles better, even if it may often feel like it doesn’t. One of the great benefits, carmakers continually say, of this new software-defined automotive age is the opportunity for what were once rigid, static products to change and improve without needing new parts or hardware. The GR Corolla may be old-school, in the sense that it runs only on gas and comes with a six-speed, but it is still governed by software. Japanese customers will have the ability to take advantage of that, and make their cars better. Great.

The G16E-GTS engine under the hood of the Toyota GR Corolla. Nathan Leach-Proffer/Toyota

The problem, oftentimes, is that we experience all the negatives of technology—think unwanted subscription services nickel-and-diming you for features that used to just exist or not, or automakers shipping out infotainment platforms that are glitchy and half-baked, because hey, they can always be finished later—without being able to relish the positives. And this would be a positive! Yeah, I know cynics will be skeptical of any company selling more performance through a software update, but the fact of the matter is that the GR Corolla and Yaris ask a lot of their plucky little turbo three-cylinders, and if Toyota wanted to be safe rather than sorry out of the gate and cap torque, and now feels as though it doesn’t need to anymore, that’s fine by me.

At the end of the day, just give folks the option. This is a low-volume car, and the people who own it will know that somewhere, this update exists—they’ve just been denied it. Given how the GR Corolla has been improved every year, this update could go a long way toward quelling their FOMO.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com