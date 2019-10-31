Ford and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement Involving $6B Investment, Thousands of Jobs

Ford Motor Company and the United Automobile Workers union have reached a tentative labor agreement just days after the UAW signed a new contract with GM that ended a six-week strike. The Dearborn-based automaker and National UAW-Ford Council division confirmed the four-year contract proposal, which would cover 55,000 hourly autoworkers in the U.S., but didn't provide details.

“Ford can confirm the UAW’s announcement that the UAW and Ford have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a four-year contract,” Ford Vice President of Labor Affairs Bill Dirksen said in an official statement. “Further details will be provided at a later date.”

The UAW issued its own statement, indicating a $6 billion investment in Ford's U.S. facilities, while securing more than 8,500 jobs throughout the country. If ratified, the deal negotiated over three days will steer the two parties from the sort of strike that affected GM this past month. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is the last of Detroit's "Big Three" yet to complete contract negotiations with the UAW.

“Our national negotiators elected by their local unions have voted to recommend to the UAW-Ford National Council the proposed tentative agreement,” said Rory Gamble, the vice president and director of the UAW's Ford division, in a release. “Our negotiating team worked diligently during the General Motors strike to maintain productive negotiations with Ford.”