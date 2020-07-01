Can You Spot the 2021 Ford F-150's Very Patriotic Easter Egg?

Car manufacturing can often come across as a cold and calculating task, but sometimes designers are able to stick in little nuggets and nods to the vehicle's heritage out of plain sight, setting itself apart from the dishwasher in your kitchen. Furthermore, they add a nice personal touch that helps it connect with people. Exhibit A, or rather, Exhibit F—is this very patriotic Easter egg hidden on the all-new 2021 Ford F-150's interior pointed out by Ford communications manager Mike Levine on Twitter. Can you see it? Don't worry, it took me a few seconds too.

Tipping its cap to the country in which it's built and presumably only visible when the door is open, Ford stamped the 13 stripes of the American flag onto the side of the metal trim that wraps around the air vents. Very interesting and cool, Ford, very interesting and cool.

@mrlevine/Twitter