Jeep Won’t Say if 35-Inch Tires Fit on the Recon EV

The second electric Jeep has arrived and its name is Recon. The headlines, and Jeep talking points, scream about the 650 horsepower, 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, a price of $67,000, and up to 250 miles of range. But this is a Jeep that is inspired by the Wrangler and XJ, I’ve been told. What about upgrading the off-road capability?

At the debut of the 2026 Jeep Recon Global Head of Off-Road and EV’s at the automaker, Aamir Ahmed, told The Drive “that is gonna be what the aftermarket’s gonna tell us” when asked if 35s will fit on the EV.

Recon Moab trim left and Recon Overland trim right – Joel Feder

Ahmed was quick to note that the Moab-trim Recons at the debut were rolling on 33-inch rubber. That rubber on the debut vehicles was Nexen Roadian ATX that measured in at 235/70/R18. The Overland trim shown rolled on street-oriented Goodyear rubber that measured in at 265/70R20.

“Our cars have always been designed to be upfit. They’ve always been designed to be customized,” Ahmed said.

While Ahmed would not give up what is the largest tire that will fit on the Recon, our eyes say 33s seem to fill those wells.

But Jeep knows. “So I can come out here and give you a number, but I’m gonna wait till early next year till they get delivered, and our partners, like AEVs and others, will start to modify them, and the sky’s the limit from there,” Ahmed said.

We’ll find out soon enough as the 2026 Jeep Recon arrives early next year.

