Why Mercedes Is Putting Transmissions in Its EVs—Starting With the CLA

Most EVs don’t have a transmission in the conventional sense. They use a direct-drive, single-ratio unit to transfer the motor’s power to the wheels. The new, third-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA is a rare exception: its rear axle uses a two-speed transmission, which is a setup usually reserved for performance cars like the Porsche Taycan. Mercedes-Benz told The Drive that it sees this solution as a unique selling point.

Christoph Starzynski, who is in charge of Mercedes-Benz’s product strategy, explained that the new CLA employs a two-speed transmission to offer a non-compromised blend of power and efficiency. “You shouldn’t underestimate the power and the torque you’re getting with this,” he told us.

The rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ is rated at 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque, while the all-wheel-drive CLA 350 4Matic posts figures of 349 and 380, respectively. We’re not talking Taycan Turbo GT power, but Mercedes claims that those figures are high enough to warrant a two-speed transmission. First gear delivers quick off-the-line acceleration and better efficiency around town, while second gear improves efficiency at highway speeds. The CLA’s top speed, which is electronically limited to 130 mph regardless of horsepower, can only be achieved in second gear.

It’s not just for show: Mercedes told The Drive that it wouldn’t have used a two-speed gearbox if its engineers didn’t find it genuinely useful.

“Not having a second gear is obviously cheaper than having a second gear, if you’re looking [at it] from a purely financial perspective. No, it’s not for free. The second gear is not for free,” Starzynski explained, adding that the benefits (especially when driving on the highway) make the investment worthwhile. “I would call it really a [unique selling proposition] because, I mean, it’s something which we invested for the customer.”

Don’t expect to find a floor-mounted shifter, or even shift paddles. The idea isn’t to simulate a traditional gearbox, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N-style.

“By purpose, we said we don’t want to hear, have an artificial gear shift, not upshifting and not downshifting,” Starzynski pointed out. “You don’t [want to] have this mini-second of a moment where you feel you have no power, because every time you shift the gear there’s a shortage of power somehow, even on an EV. So making that smooth enough that you don’t feel it was one of the biggest challenges.”

It’s too early to tell where else Mercedes-Benz’s two-speed transmission will show up. The new CLA is built on a modular platform and powered by new motors, however, so it’s reasonable to assume that these components will make their way to other models in the coming years.

