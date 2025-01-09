Is This a VW Karmann Ghia or a Mercedes-Benz? Yes

Engine swaps are a dime a dozen, especially LS swaps. Those ahve become so common that there’s a mock-up tool designed to help you check if your car’s engine bay can take the GM V8. Body swaps are a different story, though, especially when you’re dealing with unibody construction. The level of difficulty involved is immense, which is why I tip my hat to the enthusiast who dropped a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia body on a Mercedes-Benz SLK.

Is it a Volkswagen? Is it a Mercedes-Benz? Well, it’s kind of both, and it’s a little complicated. Listed on Cars & Bids, this coupe is titled as a 2001 SLK320, meaning it’s a first-generation model powered by the 3.2-liter V6. And yet, it looks old-school, almost like it fell off of the SL’s branch of the Mercedes family tree. But the grille with a big three-pointed star and the wheel arch flares can’t conceal the Karmann Ghia’s rounded lines.

The overall look and proportions work stunningly well. Who knew a Karmann Ghia would lend itself so well to a Mercedes-inspired front end? The engine bay components are cramped like sardines in a can but the body is removable, according to the seller, and the filters and fluids are accessible. It sounds like the drivetrain is stock, so the V6 sends 215 horsepower to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, it’s a mixed bag. The driver faces a stock SLK dashboard and rolls down the windows manually, air-cooled Volkswagen-style. The interior needs to be spruced up, but it’s all there and the auction description notes that the air conditioning even works. As an unexpected bonus, moving the engine to the front gives this VolksBenz mash-up a fairly usable trunk. It looks like you can stuff a small suitcase or two back there.

The listing mentions a handful of flaws, including various squeaks and rattles, an assortment of illuminated warning lights, and a body that’s not entirely waterproof. This coupe isn’t perfect, then, but it has a ton of potential and the SLK donor had a clean Carfax with no accidents.

Precisely what went into dropping a 1974 Karmann Ghia body on a 2001 R170 chassis isn’t clear, but the project presumably involved a great deal of cutting, welding, and sanding. For context, the Ghia stretches approximately 163 inches long, 64 inches wide, and 52 inches tall. The original SLK measures about 157 inches long, 67 inches wide, and 50 inches tall. They’re close, but “close” rarely cuts it in the realm of body swaps.

Bidding currently stands at $3,588 with about six days left in the auction. Good luck if you’re bidding, and send us a few pictures if you win.

Got tips or a crazy body-swapped classic in your garage? Reach out at tips@thedrive.com