AI-Enabled Trash Trucks Will Scan Your Trash To Scold You About Recycling

We’ve already reached the point where AI is everywhere. It’s in our phones, in our computers—heck, it’s even in our cereal. OK, maybe not, but would you be surprised? I wouldn’t, especially since this report about AI-wielding trash trucks from the Dayton Daily News is real.

The city of Centerville, Ohio’s Public Works department rolled out a fleet of recycling rigs this week, equipped with artificial intelligence-powered sorting capabilities. These bots scan through citizens’ refuse to ensure they aren’t tossing food waste and batteries into the wrong bins. Never mind the other, more personal items one might throw out.

“Reducing contamination in our recycling system lowers processing costs and improves the overall efficiency of our collection,” explained City Manager Wayne Davis in a statement. “This technology allows us to target problem areas, educate residents, and make better use of city resources.”

Amusingly, the trash trucks’ findings will then be sent back to residents on a personal-sized postcard. No, I’m not kidding. It will tell residents what they should leave out of their recycling cans next time around, whether it be plastic bags, Styrofoam, or used paper towels.

This looks more like a report card, if you ask me. No word on whether they’ll include a letter grade. Imagine getting an “A” in reading material but a “C” in compost. City of Centerville Public Works

This raises some real privacy concerns for people who maybe don’t want their trash being sorted through, especially since it’s all tied to street addresses. Sure, the system is largely automated, but who’s to say a passerby won’t spot a picture of your bin in the mailroom and notice something you’d rather not share? The City of Centerville’s website claims it serves approximately 6,500 customers, collecting roughly 8,000 tons of waste and 1,400 tons of recyclables every year.

I doubt many people are hiding their deepest, darkest secrets inside these particular rolly cans, but stranger things have happened.

“A couple of the trucks have been collecting baseline recycling data, and we have been working through software training for a few weeks now,” Centerville spokesperson Kate Bostdorff said

“Residents who consistently follow guidelines will help ensure Centerville’s recycling stream remains clean, efficient, and cost-effective,” the city added.

I admit that this is fairly low stakes, though it contributes to the ongoing AI surveillance convo that’s anything but. Where will corporations and governments draw the line? Not here, but somewhere over there, probably.

