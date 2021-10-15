2022 Audi E-Tron GT Review: High-Voltage Fun With Some Sacrifices

From my two-year-old Jack’s perspective, the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT has it all: a banging sound system, an expansive glass roof, and the ability to make your insides go all squishy with a tap on the accelerator. Combine all of that with the near-silent in-cabin experience, and you’ve got an Audi that’s “cool” in a way even a child can understand (and summarize).

Jack is a picky kid. He doesn’t like it when the cuffs on his sweatpants ride up even a little onto his chubby calves. He gets pissed if his shirt isn’t pulled down perfectly straight over his back after he’s been strapped into his car seat. He has steadfastly refused every single ounce of banana that I’ve offered him to eat in his life to date (although he apparently has no problem eating them for Ms. Caroline at daycare). And, of course, he’s got his own unwavering, yet inexplicable rationale for deciding which car he’d rather ride in when we go anywhere.

Typically, his choices are limited to the two daily drivers in our household: my wife’s 2016 Audi Q5 or my 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550. What does a toddler like about either car? Mama’s car has a glass roof through which he can see the sky, trees, airplanes, et cetera (and I suspect she beeps the horn more regularly). While Dada listens to a lot of funny Johnny Cash songs, has Rainbow Connection and Rockin’ Robin (the Jackson 5 version) on speed dial, and will respond almost instantly to requests like, “Now let’s go fast!”