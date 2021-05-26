This Sure Looks Like an Electric Bronco Teaser as Ford Plans Two New EV Platforms by 2025

During Wednesday's Ford+ shareholder event, the Blue Oval announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms that are coming to market by 2025. Expect to see a unique full-size electric pickup base, apparently named TE1 according to Reuters' sources, and flexible architecture for battery-powered all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive vehicles, including commercial vans and what looks like a familiar off-roader. Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mike Levine tweeted a few screenshots from the presentation, and there's a lot to glean from the bold blue silhouettes here. There appears to be an electric Transit city van, a battery-only truck that might preview the next-gen F-150 Lightning, and a boxy SUV with a rear-mounted spare tire. Hmm, what new Ford model seems to fit the bill for that last one?

Screencap via Ford

Now, before we dive deeper into the possibility of an electric Bronco, let's discuss what we know for certain about Ford's electric near-future. As part of the Ford+ event, the automaker confirmed an increased investment of more than $30 billion in electrification, including battery development, by 2025. This tracks with the recent announcement that Ford is forming a new partnership with SK Innovation to build its EV batteries in the United States. What's more, Ford expects 40 percent of all vehicles it sells to be electric by the turn of the decade. That means popular models like the Explorer as well as commercial and government vehicles, too, which we'll start to see soon with the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning Pro.