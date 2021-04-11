Ford Dealers to Build Standalone Bronco Showrooms in Ambitious Expansion Plan

Based on the renderings, these Bronco-only dealerships will make the most of the family crest with a number of branded items of clothing, bags, and other accessories. It’s almost Apple-store-ish in nature, focusing on the customer experience and cementing the Bronco name as a celebrity in itself. It seems like a pretty good idea to me, considering the dealer reps in that showroom will probably specialize in all things related to the bucking horse instead of diluting it with the whole product line. With this setup, the micro-buying process should feel more cozy, like sitting around a fireplace to order an SUV instead of entering a giant, sterile warehouse.

What are the odds one could get a decent latte in there? Maybe Starbucks should pair up with them to provide a latte and a steady stream of potential future buyers to go.

Got a tip? Send the writer a note: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com