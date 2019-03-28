Car Thief Crashes Through Showroom Doors With Ford Mustang Bullitt in Hollywood-Style Heist

Police in Evansville, Indiana are looking for a suspect who they say stole a Ford Mustang Bullitt right off of the showroom floor.

Early Wednesday morning, NBC 14 reports the cleaning staff at Town and Country Ford arrived and became aware that something was awry when they noticed glass strewn across the floor and the two large doors used to move cars in and out of the showroom had been broken.

As it turns out, the thief broke open a small glass door in order to make his or her way onto the showroom floor. They obtained the keys to the green Bullitt Mustang and drove the car straight through the closed glass doors.