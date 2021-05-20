The Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is About to Be Revealed

With about an hour to go, it bears reiterating just how big a deal this is, no matter if you're jaded from the constant headlines, skeptical about electric vehicles or completely uninterested in trucks. With the F-150 leading the way, Ford's F-Series full-size pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles in America, full stop. What we're about to see tonight is the model's biggest shift in more than half a century: the fully-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And you can watch it happen here at the livestream below.

This is most certainly not the soft landing Ford gave the Mustang nameplate by sticking it on a crossover to lure in new buyers and give this whole BEV thing a good trial run. No, the F-150 Lightning is supposed to be an F-150 through and through, in looks, feel, and most important, capability. Just, you know, electric. Considering the myriad ways people use pickups in this country, that's a gigantic task for a powertrain whose potential is frankly still being realized.