Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Revealed Early During Biden's Visit
A day before we're supposed to see it, the electric F-150 was spotted at a photo op with President Biden.
Ford is gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the company's ubiquitous pickup truck. Its official debut is scheduled for tomorrow evening, but thanks to a Ford plant visit from President Joe Biden, we've now gained an early peek at what the Lightning looks like.
Ahead of the electric pickup's big reveal, the president paid a visit to Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday. Courtesy of Automotive News' Michael Martinez on Twitter, Biden apparently got to sit in the F-150 Lightning and was reportedly impressed, expressing interest in taking it for the spin on Ford's test track. "I promise you, it's going to give your Corvette a run for its money," he reportedly said. It wouldn't be a visit from the president without a nice photo op, though, and luckily for us, that involved the electric truck of the hour. Check it out:
In case you need it pointed out, the Lightning is the silver one beside the white, regular F-150 and the blue Raptor. Unsurprisingly, it looks decidedly more... electric than its gas-powered brethren with an extended front light bar that spans the width of the front end and a generally more squared-off design.
We've reached out to Ford for comment and have yet to hear back, but company spokesman Mike Levine had this to say on Twitter:
That's all we can glean about it for now. For full details on the upcoming F-150 Lightning, be sure to check back here at The Drive tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. EST/ 6:30 p.m. PST.
