Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Revealed Early During Biden's Visit

Ford is gearing up to unveil the much-anticipated F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the company's ubiquitous pickup truck. Its official debut is scheduled for tomorrow evening, but thanks to a Ford plant visit from President Joe Biden, we've now gained an early peek at what the Lightning looks like.

Ahead of the electric pickup's big reveal, the president paid a visit to Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday. Courtesy of Automotive News' Michael Martinez on Twitter, Biden apparently got to sit in the F-150 Lightning and was reportedly impressed, expressing interest in taking it for the spin on Ford's test track. "I promise you, it's going to give your Corvette a run for its money," he reportedly said. It wouldn't be a visit from the president without a nice photo op, though, and luckily for us, that involved the electric truck of the hour. Check it out: