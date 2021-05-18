Canoo's Electric Minibus Will Start at $34,750 Before Tax Incentives

The United States isn't exactly blessed with choice when it comes to cheap, utilitarian electric vehicles. After all, a commercial workhorse the Chevrolet Bolt with a factory-deleted rear seat isn't. But in 2022, Canoo will offer Americans an attractive new choice in the form of a minibus it aims to sell for less than $35,000, breaking a price barrier the far larger Tesla has failed to.

Launching next year, Canoo's "Lifestyle Vehicle" minibus will have an entry-level Delivery trim with "targeted pricing" starting at $34,750 "before incentives, or optional equipment." In other words, it appears Canoo won't achieve that sub-35 price by sneakily subtracting $7,500 worth of EV tax credits from the retail cost the way Tesla did. If, of course, the formerly subscription model-favoring Canoo manages to undercut $35,000 at all.