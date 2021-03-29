Here's How a Stock 1995 Ford Lightning With 151,000 Miles Holds Up on the Dyno

Though less powerful than even the smallest, 2.7-liter EcoBoost-powered 2021 Ford F-150, the original SVT Lightning remains a perfectly respectable sport truck. Powered by a 5.8-liter Windsor V8, the Lightning's 240 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque made it stealthily superior to some of the era's sport compacts, scrambling from zero to 60 in a reported 7.2 seconds, and down the quarter mile quicker than that year's Honda Civic Si. So, though standards for performance trucks have been skewed by the likes of the Ram TRX and all the trucks it upstaged, the Lightning's performance has remained steadfast, as demonstrated by a 151,000-mile example recently tested on a dyno.

Tested by Ford performance parts retailer Late Model Restoration, the 1995 Lightning shown here was a well-traveled, mostly stock specimen save for a Bassani mid-pipe and cat-back. Though these would've freed up a smidge extra power, they wouldn't have made up for the wear of 151,609 miles indicated on its odometer—had those miles taken any toll on the Lightning, that is.