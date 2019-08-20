Pioneer of Automotive Spy Photography Jim Dunne Dies at 87

Jim Dunne, the man widely credited with popularizing the concept of automotive spy photos, died on Monday at the age of 87.

If you're a regular reader of The Drive and outlets like it, you'll likely be plenty familiar of what spy shots are all about. Manufacturers working on future product don't want the public to know what those products will look like but have to test them in real-world environments so they're covered up in cladding or an eye-scrambling wrap. The mission of the spy photographer is to get photographs of these test mules and sell them to automotive media outlets like ours so we can pontificate about what the car underneath might be.

In the case of Jim Dunne, he had a notable relationship with General Motors in particular, having been known to sit on a hill overlooking the company's Milford Proving Ground in Michigan waiting for passing prototype cars. That specific spot was apparently known as "Dunne's Grove" to GM security staff. Dunne was the man who delivered shots of then-yet-to-be-revealed cars like the C5 Corvette to the media before anyone outside of GM's garden walls were supposed to see it.

In a video he appeared in for LeftLaneNews several years ago, Dunne said, "I know the [GM] Milford Proving Ground quite well. I've told drivers in the past when you drive down the north-south straightaway, please smile because your picture will probably be taken."