New Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals How Ford Decided on Mustang Mach-E Name

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is upon us and, rather predictably, it's stirred up quite a bit of controversy in regards to its Mustang moniker. An official petition has even been launched by fans to have the thing renamed. As it turns out, not everybody at Ford was on board with it either—at least, not initially.

Ford has released a 20-minute mini-documentary that gives quite a bit of insight into how the Mach-E was developed as well as a rare look into an OEM's decision-making process, warts and all. Aside from a nixed, early design draft that Ford New Business Technology & Strategy President Jim Farley described as "a science project," there was apparently significant friction over the idea of christening it a Mustang, an idea that coincidentally came from Mr. Farley.