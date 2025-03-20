Tesla Recalls Just About Every Cybertruck As Decorative Steel Falls Off

Tesla has issued another recall for more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks that may undergo a rapid unplanned disassembly of their roof trim while underway, the company said in a campaign it launched Tuesday. Per the recall notice, the Cybertruck’s stainless steel cant rail trim (Easy to remember; it’s the part that can’t stay attached) may separate from the truck at speed, posing a hazard to other motorists.

An image from the Cybertruck service manual, with the problem areas highlighted by us. Tesla

“The Cybertruck is equipped with a cosmetic applique along the exterior of the vehicle, known as the cant rail, which is an assembly comprised of an electrocoated steel stamping joined to a stainless steel panel with structural adhesive,” the company said in its recall report. “The cant rail assembly is affixed to the vehicle with fasteners. On affected vehicles, the cant rail stainless steel panel may delaminate at the adhesive joint, which may cause the panel to separate from the vehicle.”

The cant rail is the structural edge of the roof where the pillars bond it to the rest of the car’s frame; the part you can see from the outside is the cant rail trim. This part being problematic has already been documented—deliveries were put on hold earlier this month over cant rail issues.

Tesla has determined that the adhesive used to bond the stainless panel to the body structure was “prone to environmental embrittlement” and a new formulation is being used on trucks currently in production; that bond is now supplemented by a stud welded to the panel and a nut clamping the steel panel to the structure, Tesla says. All Cybertrucks assembled since February used this new process.

An image from the Tesla Cybertruck service manual highlighting the cant rail. Tesla

Since Tesla has remained hush-hush about how many (or perhaps how few) Cybertrucks it has actually sold so far, this figure may actually be the best estimate we have for the truck’s total production volume to date. The company’s report says that the recall population includes all model year 2024 and 2025 trucks produced through February 2025. Anything built after February should not exhibit the defect, which should only be present in approximately 1% of trucks, Tesla says. It was only a few weeks ago, after all.

Tesla says it first became aware of the issue in early January after a field complaint noted delamination of the cant panel in a customer truck. The company responded to the report by conducting an internal engineering study, which found no evidence of separation. Shortly after that study concluded, a second customer reported an incident in an ownership questionnaire. After following up with customers, Tesla chose to initiate a voluntary recall campaign. Since, Tesla has discovered more than 150 warranty claims related to the problem.

Since this one can’t be solved with a software update, Tesla will have to replace the cant rail trim on every truck it has delivered. The good news for owners is that all of them should be under warranty, so nobody should be out of pocket for any repairs performed so far. That saves Tesla having to set up a compensation program for owners, which is good, though it’s still unfortunate that peoples’ “bulletproof” electric pickups are coming apart.

