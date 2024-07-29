This Tesla Cybertruck PC Can Play Games the Real One Was Supposed To

Tesla‘s vision of its customers playing high-end games like Cyberpunk 2077 from their drivers’ seats may not have panned out, but it’s technically still possible to game with a Cybertruck. Specifically, the Cybertruck seen in this video, which is a scale model that also contains the guts of a gaming PC. YouTuber Taki Udon takes us through it, and it turns out this rig is decently potent despite its relatively compact size.

Cleverly, the “Xyber XPC,” as it’s officially known, is powered on by pressing down on the frunk, compressing the pickup’s suspension and subsequently turning on its headlights and taillights. I’m not much for RGB despite owning a gaming PC, but I can get behind that. A panel on the rear bumper conceals all your ports (including a 3.5-millimeter one for headphones!) and you can even open the doors and extend a ramp out of the tailgate, for some reason.

Taki Udon via YouTube

Under the hood—or, in this case, quite literally the entire body—is an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU designed for laptops, with integrated Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. To reveal all this, Taki had to remove a handful of screws to separate the top magnesium shell from the “skateboard” chassis, and then yet more screws on top of the platform to get inside. We can see that this model stretches the Cybertruck’s wheelbase slightly to fit that long motherboard.

Both the storage and RAM are user-replaceable, though Taki makes it clear that you won’t want to crack this thing open often because it’s an absolute bear. The pair of fans within gets seriously loud when the YouTuber initiates Final Fantasy XV’s benchmark, so Taki halves the pickup’s stock 54W power draw to 30W, to get the pickup running a whole 40°C cooler and considerably quieter without sacrificing performance. You’d figure the ground clearance should help with airflow—the Cybertruck is a serious off-roader, after all.

Yes, the games are running on the PC, not what looks like a Switch. I know, it’s weird. Taki Udon via YouTube

And perform it can! Taki notes this scale model’s GPU is the very same one that powers Asus’ ROG Ally, a popular Windows-based gaming handheld. He syncs the computer up to a wireless monitor (that can also attach Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons—yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that), and he’s off to playing games like Marvel’s Spider-Man at what appears to be 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second.

So long as this thing doesn’t roll off the table on you, it would seem to be a competent machine for running modern titles at reasonable framerates. It could certainly handle all the old console and arcade emulators I do most of my PC gaming on. Nobody needs a miniature Cybertruck for that, but much like the real article, this PC exists just because it can, less so because it should. Xyber has started producing them according to its Indiegogo page, though pricing has still yet to be announced.

