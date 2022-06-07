New Interior Pics Show the Tesla Cybertruck Has a Separate Gauge Cluster

It's been almost three years since the reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck and we haven't heard much about it since. Aside from a debunked social media stunt, some murky spy photos, and often hyperbolic tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, we don't usually hear about it unless it's another delay. Now, we can see some new interior photos from KSBW 8, during an event at the opening of Elkhorn Battery in Monterey County, California.

Elkhorn Battery is a new battery energy storage system facility that uses 256 Tesla Megapacks, which have a total capacity of 730 MWh. For its opening ceremony June 6 a Tesla Cybertruck was on hand to celebrate. While there, Jerrett Knapp of KSBW 8 was able to grab some photos of the Cybertruck's interior, which is the first good look around its cabin since the reveal.

PHOTO: Jerrett Knapp/KSBW8

The photos show what seems to be a mostly finished but spartan interior. It uses a similar looking infotainment screen and the same steering yoke as a Tesla Model S but the Cybertruck in these photos lacks an airbag, so it might not be a test mule. Instead, it could be used more for promotional purposes, such as the Elkhorn Battery ceremony, which wouldn't be surprising given it's still in the early stages of production.

There are some unique details to this Cybertruck's cabin, though. For instance, its seats look slightly different than those in every other Tesla, it seems to have a small digital gauge cluster ahead of the driver—new since the reveal—and a big, chunky, truck-like armrest with some storage. It also has some very funky A-pillar windows, which look like they could be difficult to see out of.

PHOTO: Jerrett Knapp/KSBW8

It's unclear when the Tesla Cybertruck might become a reality. However, these photos do seem to show a more production-ready version, even if production might still be far off.