Ford Threatens to Pull F-150 Lightning Allocations from Greedy Dealers

Ford recently opened the order books for its F-150 Lightning, the day after the Chevy Silverado EV was revealed. The Blue Oval's electric pickup is coming soon, and to make sure the process for customers is as streamlined as possible, the automaker supposedly had some strong words for its dealer network concerning markups.

"It has come to our attention that a limited number of dealerships are interacting with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customers satisfaction and damaging the Ford Motor Company brand," a document that was posted to the F150Gen14 forums reads. Referring specifically to "additional deposits or payments", it says that "these actions are perceived as threatening customers by withholding their opportunity to convert reservations to orders."

A handful of Ford dealers made headlines late last year by telling reservation holders they could pay thousands of dollars more and effectively jump the line. Since dealers are only awarded so many order allocations, a number that was dwarfed by total Lightning reservations, some have tried to capitalize and make extra profit in the process. One particular store promised an order allocation to the first 20 customers who'd pay an additional $5,000, meaning a cool six-figure payday for them on top of the actual sales of each vehicle.

The paper in question was posted in light of this and all the Bronco markups that left a lot of Dearborn diehards feeling cast aside. Ford is definitely aware of this, and with hype for the F-150 Lightning reaching similar levels, it doesn't want a repeat of the social media onslaught caused by its franchises. A spokesperson for the automaker confirmed this in an email to The Drive.

"We’ve heard a limited number of dealerships are interacting with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction," they explained. "If Ford determines that a dealership is engaging in such practices, we reserve the right to redirect that dealership’s allocation of the F-150 Lightning for the entirety of the 2022 model year."