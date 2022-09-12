New 6.8L V8 To Debut in 2023 Ford Super Duty: Report

Ford is set to reveal a new V8 engine in the 2023 Super Duty models, with rumors the engine may also star in the upcoming new Mustang, too.

The new engine will be a naturally aspirated 6.8-liter V8, reports Ford Authority, citing sources "familiar with the program." That would theoretically slot it in beneath the existing Godzilla 7.3-liter V8, the most recent addition to the Super Duty lineup. Other current engines options in the Super Duty are the smaller Boss 6.2-liter gasoline V8 and the Power Stroke turbodiesel 6.7-liter V8.

It's expected the new engine will debut with horsepower figures somewhere between the Boss and Godzilla V8s, rated at 385 and 430 horsepower respectively. Following the same logic, torque figures would likely fall between 430 and 475 lb-ft of torque.

Rumors of the new V8 have been percolating for quite some time, with a Canadian union official dropping hints as far back as November 2020, as covered by Ford Truck Enthusiasts. At a union event, Unifor boss Jerry Dias had noted that a new 6.8-liter V8 would go into production in 2022, destined for the Ford F-150 and Mustang. Later official press releases from the union walked back on details, simply noting that "new 6.X L engines" would be produced at the company's Windsor Engine Plant in future.

Ford has already attempted stuffing the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 into a Mustang test mule. Spiedbilde

The older leak doesn't quite line up given it mentions the Ford F-150 instead of the Super Duty. However, there's been plenty of talk of a mythical 6.8-liter V8 for some time now, and it's not inconceivable that it could serve in both a truck and muscle car role. Ford itself even shoehorned the giant Godzilla V8 into a Mustang test mule, so there's exciting things afoot, to be sure.

The new Ford Super Duty will be revealed in the fall, so we won't have to wait too long to learn what's coming under the hood. The new Mustang is getting revealed on September 14, too. Ford has already shared the muscle car's V8 roar, so take a listen and see if you can hear just how many liters that mighty engine displaces. Put your best guess down in the comments.