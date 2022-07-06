2023 Ford Super Duty Has Some Real Super-Sized Headlights

Ford is having a hard time keeping the 2023 Super Duty under wraps. Not long ago, some high-trimmed test mules were spotted on the road with LED headlights and uncovered grilles; then, someone shared a quick video of a pre-production truck's interior while it was still at the assembly plant. Now we've got these spy shots that show a Super Duty XL or XLT with plain ol' halogen headlights and an integrated bed step.

The front three-quarter view shows a set of headlamps that are mighty tall and a little out of place, especially with the camouflage backdrop. I wouldn't expect Ford to dress up the lower-trimmed Super Duty with high-end LEDs and a chrome grille—they're meant to be work trucks, after all—but the contrast is stark. Sometimes it takes a while to get used to a new model's styling, and it's my guess that everyone will adjust to this bug-eyed look in time.

That said, it's not the most handsome design judging by these photos. The current-generation Super Duty has a chiseled front fascia, whereas the 2023 model is more rounded off. It looks almost awkward, especially with the reflective headlight housings shining back at you.

Moving on, we can see a hole torn in the camo wrap that reveals a built-in bed step. This is a plus as pickups keep getting taller while the average person doesn't. General Motors introduced a similar feature with the contemporary Chevy and GMC HD models, and it ought to be a welcomed addition to the Ford Super Duty.

There's not much to glean out back, save for a sticker on the rear window that identifies this as a 2023 model year. The taillights look similar to the existing Super Duty's, and the dual-tipped exhaust likely indicates this mule has a Power Stroke diesel under the hood.

We'll have plenty to talk about once the truck's powertrain specs go public, though there likely won't be any changes when it comes to engine displacement or the Blue Oval's 10-speed automatic transmission. Expect the optional 6.7-liter Power Stroke to make even more than its current 1,050 pound-feet of torque, all in the name of beating Chevy and Ram. It's tough to say just how much its towing capacity will go up, but Ford surely wants to beat the F-450's current max of 37,000 pounds.

There's no exact reveal date yet for the 2023 Super Duty, but it'll almost certainly be some time this year.