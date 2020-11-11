Jay Leno Recreates Walmart Founder’s 1979 Ford Pickup Truck With New F-150

Then there's the dog box in the bed. It's a nod to Walton, a hunter who often used his truck to drive into the woods with his canines in tow. Despite being worth $8.6 billion in 1992's money—roughly $15.9 billion when adjusted for inflation—Walton enjoyed the same hobbies he took on as a kid. This is shown here with the all-new F-150, as it is with his original which makes its home at The Walmart Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

There were a few details that proved hard to replicate. For instance, since the 2021 F-150 is yet to hit any sort of real production stride, a true single-cab model wasn't available. Instead, Jay Leno's Garage went with a SuperCab truck with the swinging half doors. Also, sadly, there's no carbureted engine option for 2021 model year trucks—who'd've thought?

Lastly, there's no chrome bumper or grille and the inside is apparently covered in leather rather than cloth. Still, though, it's the thought that counts. If they could've held on for a few more months, they would've at least had the option of crank windows.