Best Tires for Mustangs: Boost Your Muscle Car’s Performance

When the tread starts to wear, they have problems with traction. They may wear unevenly, and the sidewalls are soft.

They're not great if you're a hard driver. They also could be better when it comes to cornering, and they're slightly noisy.

These tires provide all-season performance and come with circumferential channels in the tread for lateral stability. They are designed to function well in various weather conditions.

They tend to be noisy and aren't good in the snow. There have also been complaints that they wear out quickly and have a short lifespan.

They are high-quality, smooth, and responsive. They're particularly good in dry conditions and are much better than stock tires.

These high-performance tires feature a low-profile design and have an aggressive look. They corner well in wet and dry conditions and are resistant to hydroplaning.

If you love muscle cars and have a Ford Mustang, one way to increase its performance is with a set of really good tires. These vehicles, even those with a V6 engine, are very fast and powerful. To make sure your Mustang handles well on straightaways and in turns, you need high-quality, high-performance tires with excellent traction. Check out the best tires for Mustangs in our buying guide below.

The downside to these tires is that they are not very good in the snow, and they are a little noisy. They may also have a shorter lifespan compared to other tires and may start wearing out after as little as 7,000 miles.

They're perfect for tire and wheel conversions and soft and hard turning. They are very high-quality and look and handle great. The tires are smooth and responsive at highway speeds, even in wet conditions. Overall, they provide great dry road handling and are a major improvement over many OEM tires.

These all-season, low-profile tires are designed for high-performance vehicles. They are aggressive-looking with a sporty tread pattern and provide maximum grip and cornering in both wet and dry conditions. They feature a M+S (mud and snow) compound and are resistant to hydroplaning.

However, they're not the best if you plan to take these out for a hard drive. They're also not as good at cornering as some competitor brands, and they're slightly noisy.

The all-season siping boosts tread life, and large outside shoulder blocks help them grip the road. Silica in the tread compound provides lower rolling resistance in the rain and an increased fuel economy. They handle well on curvy roads, and the price is right for what you get. They also look good.

These SA07 tires are intended for sports cars, CUVs (crossovers), sedans, and touring cars and provide all-season performance. They're designed for optimal handling and feature circumferential channels in the tread for lateral stability and better responsiveness. The channels expel water for a stronger grip in various weather conditions.

However, they tend to lose traction in wet conditions when the tread starts wearing down. They may also wear unevenly, and the sidewalls are very soft.

These tires are manufactured to handle high speeds on major highways, whether you're commuting to work or taking the occasional Sunday drive. They're great for sports cars with V8 engines and provide a nice, smooth ride. The sidewalls are very forgiving, considering how low-profile they are. The tires are also very sticky and provide fairly good traction in the rain.

The Ventus V12 evo 2 tires are designed with performance in mind. They provide excellent traction and are designed for sports cars, coupes, and sedans. They feature larger outer tread blocks for better cornering and circumferential grooves to channel water out and prevent hydroplaning.

Benefits of Tires for Mustangs

Improve safety. No matter what type of car you drive, you should replace your old, worn-out tires with new ones. Newer tires provide more traction when you're driving to work, around town, or taking a road trip.

Boost performance. Stock tires aren't always the best when it comes to handling. The best tires for a Mustang will provide increased performance so you can stop more precisely and accelerate more efficiently.

Improve gas mileage. If you're driving on older tires, it can affect your gas mileage. Worn-out tires with uneven tread make your vehicle work harder. If you drive a Mustang GT, Mustang V6, or another model, choose new tires so you don't have to pay as much money for gas.

Feel better. The best all-season tires for Mustangs completely transform the driving experience. They provide smoother rides and have features that make long trips much more comfortable.

Types of Tires for Mustangs

All-Season

All-season tires are just like their name suggests—they work in all types of weather conditions. It doesn't matter if it's hot, cold, raining, or snowing. They typically last a long time because they feature hard or medium compounds. If your Ford Mustang is driven daily, then all-season tires are a good option. They're also more affordable than high-performance summer tires.

Summer and High-Performance

These tires are ideal if you drive largely in the summer and when the ground is warm. Heat boosts traction, so these tires will not work well when it's wet or cold due to their tread pattern and construction. They are typically made of a soft compound for increased traction, so they don't last as long as some other types of tires.

Winter

If you plan on driving your Mustang in the winter, you need a tire that is designed for cold weather. The compounds in this type of tire stand up to lower temperatures. They feature tread patterns that stick to snow and ice, so you don't get stuck. People who buy winter tires usually switch them out for other tires in the summer months.

Drag/Competition

If you like to autocross or go drag racing, you need specific tires for the task. Drag radial tires and slicks withstand the abuse of racing conditions. Some people use drag tires on the street, but slicks are for the track only. They both have very little tread and are very soft for optimal traction. They do not have a long lifespan.

Top Brands

Pirelli

Pirelli was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1872 by Giovanni Battista Pirelli. It has supplied tires for the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series, FIA Formula One World Championship, and the FIM World Superbike Championship. One of its most popular tires is the Pirelli P ZERO Nero All-Season Tire.

Westlake Tires

Westlake Tires manufacturers tires for a variety of segments, including passenger vehicles, light trucks, SUVs, and CUV applications. The company is part of Tireco, Inc., which was founded in 1972 and is based in Gardena, California. One popular tire is the Westlake Performance Radial Tire.

Hankook

Hankook Tire America Corp was founded in 1981 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company designs a wide variety of high-performance and ultra-high-performance tires for passenger vehicles, trucks, and SUVS. It also makes medium truck and bus tires. A popular tire for Mustangs is the Hankook Ventus V12 evo 2 Summer Radial Tire.

Tires for Mustangs Pricing

Under $150: The best tires aren't necessarily super expensive. You can find a good set of Mustang tires for a decent price that still provide adequate performance.

$150 and up: The more money you spend, the higher quality tire you will receive. Tires in this price range are typically smoother and more comfortable to ride on. However, their lifespan depends on the type of tire, not necessarily the price.

Key Features

Size

Tires come in several sizes, and the easiest thing to do is buy the same size tire that is stock on your Mustang. However, you can also get slightly wider tires for more traction. Tire sizes are depicted in two or three numbers. For example, many Mustang S550 models have tires that are 255/40/19. That means the tires are 255 millimeters, the height is 40 percent the width of the tire, and the wheel is 19 inches.

Tread Blocks

The tread blocks are the rubber blocks that contact the road. Tires with larger tread blocks have better traction. The downside is that larger tread blocks are usually noisier than smaller ones. Also, their large contact area makes them stiffer and less likely to vibrate when you drive aggressively.

Sipes

The tread blocks have sipes, which are the slits on the tire. They provide traction when it's wet or snowing. Winter tires commonly have sipes, but they are also used on some all-season tires. They help provide biting and gripping edges because they open up when they contact the road. This allows the tires to expel water, slush, and snow.

Grooves

Grooves, similar to sipes, improve traction when the roads are wet. The grooves are the channels in the tires that expel water, so you don't hydroplane. The best tires for Ford Mustangs have deep and numerous grooves, so they perform better and more efficiently in the rain.

Other Considerations

Speed Rating: The speed rating is how fast you can sustain certain speeds on a particular brand of tires. Tires with higher ratings (A is the lowest, while Y is the highest), provide better handling and control. Read your owner's manual or check with a dealer to determine the proper speed rating.

Internal Structure: Tires have internal radial plies and steel belts. These two features make the tires stronger, stiffer, and more durable. When tires are under load, the plies and belts aid in keeping the tire's shape and allow it to stay in regular contact with the road.

Sidewalls: Another important feature related to tires is the sidewall construction. Tires with stiffer sidewalls are more responsive and give the driver more control. They also provide faster turn-in feedback. Softer sidewalls provide a smoother ride and flex more to absorb small bumps and irregularities in the road.

Best Tires for Mustangs Reviews & Recommendations 2020