What Do You Want to Know About the Mercedes-Benz E450 Sedan?

I was interested in driving any Mercedes-Benz as long as it had its relatively new hybridized 3.0-liter inline-six; the 2021 E-Class just happened to be the one I got my hands on. That being said, the entire package is a nice one and, so far, I would say my E450 tester is probably worth the $81,950 sticker price. No surprise, then, coming from Stuttgart's luxurious inbetweener sedan.

Truth be told, I have never driven a Mercedes before this one, so much of the experience is new to me. Initial impressions are good—the car feels extremely modern, but the luxury feature overload is coming in full force. The interior's aromatherapy system, the massaging seats...it's all a lot for me to absorb in one day.