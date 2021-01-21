What Do You Want to Know About the Mercedes-Benz E450 Sedan?
There's a lot to like, at a cost.
I was interested in driving any Mercedes-Benz as long as it had its relatively new hybridized 3.0-liter inline-six; the 2021 E-Class just happened to be the one I got my hands on. That being said, the entire package is a nice one and, so far, I would say my E450 tester is probably worth the $81,950 sticker price. No surprise, then, coming from Stuttgart's luxurious inbetweener sedan.
Truth be told, I have never driven a Mercedes before this one, so much of the experience is new to me. Initial impressions are good—the car feels extremely modern, but the luxury feature overload is coming in full force. The interior's aromatherapy system, the massaging seats...it's all a lot for me to absorb in one day.
I've noticed that the seat bolsters like to move around whenever you go through a corner, which is a bit weird. The infotainment system is intuitive enough, and the ride is sometimes on the bouncy side, which I didn't really expect. I'm also not sure about the transmission, but I'll have to drive it around more since I've only had it a few hours.
I'd like to hear your questions about this car, though. I answered a good few in my most recent review of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, so don't think I won't this time! That Infiniti Q60 review is also on the way; with even more questions answered there.
See you in the comments.
