What Do You Want to Know About the 2021 Toyota Sienna?

In an ideal world, every car we elect to test here at The Drive would be either be a mid-engined Italian supercar, a gloriously powerful American supertruck, or a Mazda Miata. But this is the real world where people have real world responsibilities and real world considerations like children, fuel economy, resale value, ingress, and egress. And for the realists, we have cars like the 2021 Toyota Sienna.

As you can probably tell from the pictures, Toyota's so-called "swagger wagon" is all-new for 2021, rocking a fresh and flamboyant design inspired by the Japanese bullet train. It's built on the company's now-ubiquitous TNGA platform and—exclusively and for the first time—achieves motion thanks to a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain. The one I've been given for the week happens to be a Limited AWD model finished in Sunset Bronze Mica. It has seven seats, just as many USB ports, and I want to know if you have any questions.