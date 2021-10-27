Lifted Torsus Off-Road Bus Comes With Nine-Speed Manual, Seating for 35

If you think your truck could manage that climb in reverse, you might be right. Then again, your Silverado probably doesn't weigh as much as a bus, which is what this thing is. Traction comes easy thanks to 46-inch Michelin XZL all-terrain tires, locking front and rear differentials, and wheelspin-controlling tech. Torsus says it can stay upright on sideways angles of up to 33.5 degrees, giving the Praetorian serious off-road cred if it all turns out to be true.
Oh, and if you're curious about the suspension, it's a traditional leaf spring setup instead of a newfangled multi-link coil situation out back.
As you've probably guessed by now, it's built to withstand extreme hot and cold climates. The Praetorian makes use of a worthy HVAC system to make sure you and your friends, family, and acquaintances are comfy no matter the weather outside, supposedly dropping the cabin temperature from 140 degrees Fahrenheit to a more livable 86 degrees in about three minutes. That scenario sounds sorta unrealistic but if you're driving this sucker through the desert, then hey, you've probably got some other stories worth sharing about your rich and lavish lifestyle.