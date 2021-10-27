Lifted Torsus Off-Road Bus Comes With Nine-Speed Manual, Seating for 35

Campers and RVs have boomed in popularity during the pandemic as people look for ways to get the heck out of crowded city centers. Nobody can be blamed for that, and if anything, it's something to be thankful for as it's brought about even more options to enjoy the essentials in life. I'm not so sure I'd consider a lifted, 4x4, diesel-gulping bus "essential," but depending on your lifestyle, maybe the Torsus Praetorian is your type of rig. If so, you can even spec your own on the company's newly unveiled online configurator.

Torsus actually started in 2017 but its off-road people haulers undoubtedly have more mainstream appeal now than they did back then. The Praetorian is hardly marketed to individuals—who really has 35 friends to fill it up with anyway?—but that's alright. By the looks of all the press material, it's ideal for crew transport in mining operations; if you're more eco-conscious, maybe mail your senator about adopting one for National Park tours. They'll apparently sell you one as a personal overlander, but that space is kinda crowded at the moment.