Hydraulic FlatTrak Car Hauler Is the Money-No-Object Track Day Trailer

Racing and track day enthusiasts have something new to celebrate in 2025: another fresh car hauler designed for rides that are slammed on the ground. Whether done for looks or performance, lowering your car comes with the cost of additional towing and hauling headaches. U-Haul has been watching our backs for decades with its aluminum car haulers, but the new FlatTrak Car Hauler from Belmont can be dropped all the way to the ground to make it easier to load up your baby. Kiss those awkward loading ramps goodbye.

The FlatTrak’s secret sauce is its hydraulic lift system, which raises and lowers the deck for loading and unloading. Belmont says the FlatTrak Car Hauler came about due to feedback after releasing its standard FlatTrak trailer (video above), which was designed for hauling heavy equipment. A number of prospective customers chimed in noting that if the design was made lighter and modified to accommodate the space needed to open doors once a car is on the trailer, it would make for an absolute stud of a race car hauler. Well, Belmont listened.

The FlatTrak Car Hauler is wider and lighter than the standard FlatTrak, creating more clearance. A new fender design sits just 5 1/2 inches above the deck (down from nearly 8 inches in the original) when the trailer is in the air, which should allow some pretty aggressively slammed cars to swing their doors over them. The new design also eliminates the old flip-up deck locks for the hydraulics; a new sliding lock design reduces clearance issues.

Belmont FlatTrak Car Hauler

Even beyond its fancy party tricks, the FlatTrak has remarkably good hauling credentials. The extruded aluminum deck measures 18 feet long by just under 7 feet wide (83 inches) and has an integrated E-Track ratchet strap retention system. The enormous aluminum rock guard on the front of the trailer is also standard and it’s equipped with aluminum wheels and radial tires. It sports Dexter self-adjusting, electrically actuated brakes and has an onboard charger to supply power to the integrated hydraulic lifting system. Belmont puts its total weight at 3,600 pounds and it’s rated for a gross weight of 8,500.

If those numbers don’t put it out of reach of your tow rig, its price tag may put it out of reach of your budget. While no price is listed on Belmont’s website (this trailer appears to still be a prototype for the moment), the standard 18-foot FlatTrak equipment hauler commands a hefty price—up to $26,000 from the looks of it. Heck, even the company’s far less complex enclosed car hauler can retail for north of $15,000. But if you’ve got the scratch, we can’t imagine a cooler way to roll up to the race track short of a full-blown toterhome.