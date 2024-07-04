Fourth Of July Savings on Car Electronics: Dash Cams, Radar Detectors, GPS, And More

It’s summertime and that means road trips. Prepping for the annual big family car ride just got more affordable thanks to 4th of July Sales. You can take advantage of these Fourth Of July savings on car electronics to ensure your vacation is as relaxed as possible.

I’m not saying you’re going to drive like a crazy person intentionally. But, you’re excited to get to your destination and your kid refuses to use their headphones while watching K-Pop TikToks. Maybe you’re driving faster than you should. Keep your license safe with a little added protection like this Escort MAX 360c MKII Laser Radar Detector for $599.95. Or, maybe you’re the annoying one and your family leaves you at Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota. Then you want to know where they’re headed. Install this Cube GPS Vehicle Tracker for $74.99 in the family truckster and they can’t hide from you.

I’ve also included some of the dash cams I’ve tested recently, and even a GPS unit specifically made for when you are lost. Like, really lost. Offroad even. And just in case your battery dies unexpectedly, take along a jump starter from AstroAI or NOCO to make sure you can get where you need to go. I hope I’ve inspired you to have a great trip. It’s gotta be better than flying these days.

More Fourth Of July Savings on Car Electronics

Escort MAX 360c MKII Laser Radar Detector, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, App, for $599.95 See It

Cobra RAD 480i Laser Radar Detector, Long Range, Bluetooth, App, Front/Rear for $139.42 See It

Cube – GPS Vehicle Tracker with magnetic base, 1-year rechargeable battery for $74.99 See It

THINKWARE – Q200 2K Front & 1080p Rear Dash Cam with GPS/Wi-Fi for $169.99 See It

THINKWARE U3000 2CH 4K Fr, 2K Rr, STARVIS 2, Night Vision, Wi-Fi GPS for $479.99 See It

VIOFO A229 Pro 4K HDR Dash Cam, Dual STARVIS 2, 4K+2K Front/Rear for $299.99 See It

Garmin Tread Powersport SxS Edition 8" Offroad GPS, Bluetooth for $1,399.00 See It

Insta360 Ace Pro, Waterproof Action Cam, 4K120fps, 2.4" Flip Screen, AI for $399.99 See It

GoPro HERO12 Black – Waterproof Action Cam, 5.3K60 Ultra HD for $299.99 See It

AstroAI S8 Car Battery Jump Starter, 1500A, Up to 6.0L Gas & 3.0L Diesel for $39.99 See It