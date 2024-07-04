Fourth Of July Savings on Car Electronics: Dash Cams, Radar Detectors, GPS, And More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s summertime and that means road trips. Prepping for the annual big family car ride just got more affordable thanks to 4th of July Sales. You can take advantage of these Fourth Of July savings on car electronics to ensure your vacation is as relaxed as possible.
I’m not saying you’re going to drive like a crazy person intentionally. But, you’re excited to get to your destination and your kid refuses to use their headphones while watching K-Pop TikToks. Maybe you’re driving faster than you should. Keep your license safe with a little added protection like this Escort MAX 360c MKII Laser Radar Detector for $599.95. Or, maybe you’re the annoying one and your family leaves you at Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota. Then you want to know where they’re headed. Install this Cube GPS Vehicle Tracker for $74.99 in the family truckster and they can’t hide from you.
I’ve also included some of the dash cams I’ve tested recently, and even a GPS unit specifically made for when you are lost. Like, really lost. Offroad even. And just in case your battery dies unexpectedly, take along a jump starter from AstroAI or NOCO to make sure you can get where you need to go. I hope I’ve inspired you to have a great trip. It’s gotta be better than flying these days.