If Lobos Are $50K, This Custom SEMA Ford Maverick for $57K Isn’t Even That Bad

This past week, we got our first crack at the updated 2025 Ford Maverick along with its new street performance trim, the Lobo. And while we’re quite impressed by what Ford has managed with its compact pickup, there’s no getting around the fact that it’ll cost you 30% more to get into a base model than it did five years ago. And in a world of $45,000 Lobos, a fully customized truck for $57,000 doesn’t seem quite as outrageous as it would have in the past.

That’s what a dealership is asking for this 2022 Leif Johnson SEMA build that’s currently listed on Facebook Marketplace. This was the shop’s first SEMA build back in 2022, and like the Lobo, it leans into the Maverick’s mini truck potential.

Built in partnership with Ford and Saleen Performance parts, it has been virtually re-bodied with a custom kit designed after 3D-mapping the exterior of the truck. The air dam, splitter, rockers, rear bumper, tailgate spoiler and fender flairs were all built as one-offs for this project.

Not content with just the loud exterior finish, the team also threw in a custom air suspension to help drop the Maverick pretty much all the way to the ground, but the height-adjustable setup can be set to a more daily-friendly height for getting around.

That pink style bar in the bed has four marine-grade JBL speakers—two six-inch, two eight-inch—wired to a 1,000-watt amplifier, and the arm itself is motorized, allowing it to be lowered into the bed when not in use (and theoretically allowing it to remain hidden beneath a tonneau cover).

Despite being a few years old, the build appears no worse for wear. The seller claims it has just 2,774 miles on the odometer, so you’re essentially getting a brand-new, three-year old Maverick for about double its initial purchase price. That sort of scratch will get you a decently equipped F-150, so you’d certainly have to want it, but given the Maverick’s sustained popularity, we’d wager there’s an ass out there somewhere for this seat.