Ford Brought Out a Maverick-Based Compact Van in a Secret Dealers Meeting: Report

Looks like van life could be getting a downsize. During a recent in-the-know dealer meeting, Ford officials rolled out a prototype van expected to replace the discontinued Transit Connect. The compact vehicle is said to be based on the Maverick and could debut as early as next year.

According to Ford Authority, the teaser vehicle wasn’t introduced with a name, no concrete production timing was given, and its manufacturing location remains a mystery. The late Transit Connect was imported from Spain, but Ford had plans to build the next-generation van at its Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico on the same platform as the Bronco Sport and Maverick, which are also produced there. Then, the van was booted from the lineup. But maybe that was a “haha, just kidding” moment?

Ford Transit Connect. Ford

Vans, like wagons, are anathema to Americans. No matter how much common sense utility and usefulness is built into them, they’re just not big enough, lifted enough, or good-looking enough to be wanted outside of fleet service. As a hatch-wagon owner and former beach van shuttler, this brings me sadness. So, what gives with Ford’s supposed change of heart?

Bronco Sport and Maverick sales were robust in 2023, growing year-over-year by 28.1% and 26.5%, respectively. The strong numbers have continued so far this year. No word on the powertrain of this potentially new compact van but it could go hybrid, like the Maverick, which might make the vehicle more attractive to buyers. Although it’s not at all going to be cutesy kei-sized (bummer), perhaps it might get the Maverick Lobo treatment worthy of a Cars & Coffee showing.

Without photographic evidence, though, news of a Maverick-based compact van remains speculation for now. Care to share your musings about the mystery van? If they build it, would you buy it?

Got a tip about the Maverick-based van? Send it in to tips@thedrive.com