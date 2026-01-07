This Crazy EV Prototype Was Built with Saudi Oil Money

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

In this business, we see a ton of camouflaged prototypes. In fact, a day rarely goes by when we don’t see at least one set of new spy shots, if not multiples. The bulk of them are predictable at best, downright boring at worst. And then sometimes we get something like, well, this.

This prototype comes from Ceer, and if you haven’t heard of it, welcome to the club. After doing a lap of what felt like the entire Internet, we managed to find a few references to this future electric car that is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)—better known as its sovereign wealth fund, and one of its most powerful sources of influence. With it, the country has invested billions of dollars into various EV ventures—including Lucid Motors—and established its own manufacturer and supply chain. This is the result.

The car doesn’t yet appear to have a name (even Ceer’s own web site is pretty ambiguous about what the company is building apart from “the future”) and we can’t find any pertinent details about the powertrain, but it’s obviously some sort of utility vehicle with a degree of off-road ambition. The wheel and tire combo confirms that much, at least.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

But let’s take a moment to talk about the styling. This prototype takes the Cybertruck’s hand-vac-like profile and saws it off even further, leaving behind something resembling a Transformer’s footwear. You’d be forgiven for seeing something more akin to the Christian Bale-era Batmobile than anything else. This thing is a monster, judging by the relatively small silhouette of its test driver.

What this thing is or will end up doing is anybody’s guess, but wherever it goes, you’re going to notice.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!