2027 Hyundai Elantra Spied: What’s Going On With That C-Pillar?

Hyundai remains committed to the sedan game, as evidenced by this 2027 Elantra prototype caught testing in the arctic circle. And not only is Hyundai sticking with the compact four-door formula, but it’s spending money on a ground-up redesign with an all-new body.

Under the camo, this test mule looks like the boxier old-school four-doors that inspired it. Squint a bit and you’ll see touches of the first-gen Ford Fusion and second-gen Ford Focus sedan in the broader strokes, and the split c-pillar design leans into that traditional look.

It’s even more pronounced when you look at the prototype side-by-side with the outgoing Elantra, which uses the common cost-saving approach of a false c-pillar at the back of the rear window to create the illusion of a longer cabin.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

That’s not the only obvious difference we can see when we look at these side-by-side. While the disguise is likely playing a role here, it appears as though the front bumper and grille will be a bit more blunted on the new car, ditching the wedge shape of the current Elantra’s nose, but we’ll have to wait until some of the camo comes off to know for sure.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

That’s not the only visible change in store for the small Hyundai sedan. The front and rear camo on this prototype is hiding new lighting schemes for both ends, with what appears to be split lighting in the rear—and possibly also the front, though it’s tough to tell at the moment.

The 2027 Hyundai Elantra is expected to debut later in 2026 and arrive early in 2027. We’ll keep an eye on its progress until then. Stay tuned.

