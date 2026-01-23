Spied: The 2028 Porsche Panamera Is Getting an EV-Inspired Makeover

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

The current Porsche Panamera sedan is far from new, and an updated model has finally been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads.

The refreshed 2028 Porsche Panamera is set to adopt design elements, particularly in the lighting department, from the German automaker’s latest electric cars including the upcoming electric Cayenne.

Now a decade old, the third-generation Porsche Panamera has been around since 2016, though it’s been updated multiple times with the last major facelift arriving in 2023. The Panamera we see here is not new and will not mark the fourth generation, if such a thing even comes to fruition. Porsche itself is in turmoil with collapsing sales in China, its EV plans being torn up with a pivot back to hybrids and gas-powered models, and now a change in leadership with a new CEO stepping into the room this month.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

The refreshed 2028 Panamera spotted sports updated lighting elements both front and back. The rear taillight, which has tape on certain parts on this prototype, seems to crib elements of the new electric Cayenne. That tape might be covering the word Porsche in the center just like on the electric Cayenne. The rear bumper has been redesigned but this prototype is sporting tacked-on camouflage to distract from the shape.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Up front, the Matrix LED headlights have small changes to their design details. The illuminated Porsche logo has been relocated to the inner tip of the headlight lens. The top of the windshield now features a safety sensor array that appears to be from the electric Macan. The front bumper has been redesigned and features new angled elements that provide visual height.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

The model tested features quad exhaust, huge carbon ceramic brake rotors, a deployable rear spoiler, and might be hiding a plug-in hybrid powertrain as there’s both a fuel filler door on the driver-side and passenger-side rear fenders.

Expect the 2028 Panamera to debut late this year or early next, but with the automaker’s plans fully in flux today’s plans might not happen tomorrow.

